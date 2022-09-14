Rate hike has been well transmitted to money markets

Appropriate monetary policy should take into account that energy shock remains a dominant force

Eurozone inflation drivers are different compared to demand-driven overheating dynamics

Inflation dynamics associated with energy shock component are what we are exposed to

It's a fair point but so long as energy prices are soaring and supply-side issues are yet to return back to pre-pandemic conditions, there is going to be spillovers to core prices and that will in turn keep inflation more embedded in the economy. But I guess Lane is making a point that monetary policy will eventually reach a point where it will follow the path of energy prices in general - not now though.