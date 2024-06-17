- Need to differentiate between noise and signal
- We will see bumps in inflation, can deal with that
- We are seeing significant wage increases in some countries
- Cost pressures to be more muted next year
In other words, when the numbers aren't to their liking then it is 'noise'. And if the numbers support their case, then it is a 'signal'. One only has to look back to the whole "inflation is transitory" farce to know how gutless central bankers can be these days. They're more akin to politicians now more than anything else.