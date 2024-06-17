Need to differentiate between noise and signal

We will see bumps in inflation, can deal with that

We are seeing significant wage increases in some countries

Cost pressures to be more muted next year

In other words, when the numbers aren't to their liking then it is 'noise'. And if the numbers support their case, then it is a 'signal'. One only has to look back to the whole "inflation is transitory" farce to know how gutless central bankers can be these days. They're more akin to politicians now more than anything else.