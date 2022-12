Have to be open to policy rates moving into restrictive territory for a period in 2023

It is premature to be talking about terminal rate

It would be wrong to ascribe out current inflation problem solely to supply shocks

On the balance of things, it would seem like the ECB is leaning more towards a 50 bps rate hike but even up until now, it is hard to rule out a potential 75 bps move yet. That will make it a bit tricky to manage pricing ahead of their policy decision on 15 December.