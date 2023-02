Open to acting forcefully to get inflation down to our target

The discussion of rate cuts is one that is "going too far"

ECB will hike to a point and then see rates plateau

Even though inflation is coming down, it is still way above 2% target

Full remarks (may be gated)

There's nothing in it that we don't already know. As mentioned earlier, a March 50 bps rate hike is a done deal for the ECB. What comes next though, will depend on the data in the next two months.