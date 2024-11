Services inflation is still slightly higher than I would prefer

Prudence and caution have a premium to them, we should continue in that manner

I don't feel at the moment the need to rush

We need to think like a long-distance runner

No rush but the signs are pointing to at least a 25 bps move in December again. That being said, traders are still pricing in a ~26% probability of a 50 bps move for the time being as well.