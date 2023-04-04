Short-term volatility in financial markets does not translate into risks for the macroeconomic outlook

Must remain steadfast and ready to act as required to ensure we reach our target over the medium-term

Must remain alert to the longer lags in the transmission of monetary policy to growth and inflation

If we end up in a wage-price spiral, it would call for stronger monetary response but so far there has been no indication that expectations have become de-anchored

There isn't much here to digest. The market is pricing in about 50 bps more of hiking from the ECB, up to 3.50%.