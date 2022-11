I think there will be a rate hike in December

All things being equal, the ECB should be able to squeeze in another rate hike for December. As for early next year, we'll have to see how quickly economic conditions deteriorate in the region before assessing. That is pretty much the same line of thinking for policymakers as well. Going back to the above though, much will also depend on Fed's aggressiveness in part. Something, something everyone has to follow the Fed.