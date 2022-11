Everyone acknowledges that we need a rate hike next month

Would not rule anything out right now

They are certainly playing it coy and there's still a debate on whether they will hike by 50 bps or 75 bps. There is talk doing the rounds though that an ECB insider is claiming that he/she is "almost sure" that the December decision will be a 50 bps move (h/t @ LiveSquawk). That might be what has just weighed on the euro slightly from 1.0420 to 1.0395 currently.