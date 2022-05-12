It is time to move to end of APP next month or in July

Current level of inflation is concerning

Realistic to expect that rates are likely to be in positive territory by early next year

ECB continuing on a path towards normalisation of policy

For one of the dovish members to come out with such an angle, I think it is rather evident that there has been a perception shift within the ECB. A rate hike in July seems all but a given now. However, despite the many policymakers calling for the end of negative rates, it may yet be a case of one that is too early to call.