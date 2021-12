As a reminder Inflation projections have been revised higher by the ECB

2021 2.6% (vs 2.4%)

2022 3.2% (vs 1.7%)

2023 1.8% (vs 1.5%)

2024 1.8%

Nothing new from Muller's comments, but just remember that inflation will remain a hot topic. At the moment the projections are still seen to be transitory as inflation is returning to below 2% by 2023. Hence Villeroy's comments earlier about 'peak inflation'.