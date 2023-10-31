Bank of Estonia Governor, and member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, Madis Müller had comments reported overnight.
They didn't differ a lot from what he said back in Friday, along the lines that:
- inflation in the euro area is clearly coming down
- geopolitical tensions are causing energy prices to rise again, and the conflict in the Middle East and the danger of it spreading are one of the main risks facing the decline of euro area inflation
- inflation is still too high
- one of the main causes the relatively fast growth in wages