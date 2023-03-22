Fight against inflation is not over

Price pressures are strong, broad-based

If we are to tame this "stubborn" inflation, we have to be "even more stubborn"

There is still some way to go before reaching restrictive territory on rates

Eurozone banking system is resilient, not facing repeat of 2008

The above remarks come with an interview via the FT here (may be gated). Being the German that he is, it is no surprise to see such hawkish remarks from Nagel. It seems like he will fly the banner to push policymakers at the central bank to quickly move on from the whole banking turmoil in the past week or so.