ECB's Nagel

The ECB is not yet satisfied with the recent developments in inflation.

Further rate hikes remain a possibility as inflation risks are still on the upside.

Longer-term inflation expectations continue to be significantly above the 2% target.

Advocacy for a reduction in the ECB's balance sheet, which could be accelerated.

It is currently too early to consider rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the euro zone CPI data today was weaker than expected.

Flash CPI 2.4% versus 2.7% expected and 2.9% last month

Core flash CPI 3.6% versus 3.9% expected and 4.2% last month

Yes inflation remains above target but progress is being made to the downside