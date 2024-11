There are still noticeable price pressures, especially in services sector

Trump's tariffs may cause German economy to contract

If tariffs come into effect, it could cost Germany 1% in economic output

And therein lies the dilemma for the ECB heading into next year I guess. The good news is that the disinflation process is still progressing, albeit with a few bumps along the way. All else being equal, the argument for further rate cuts should hold heading into 2025.