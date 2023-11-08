ECB's Nagel dismisses rate-cut talk, calls inflation 'greedy beast'
It is far too early to talk about cutting the European Central Bank's interest rates as inflation is a "very greedy beast" that is hard to beat, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Wednesday.
- "This discussion (on when interest rates can be cut) is not helpful... it is much, much too early," he told an event in London. "Inflation is a greedy beast, a very greedy beast,"
- "When we have to deal with a beast that is so stubborn, we have to be even more stubborn."