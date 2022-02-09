Expects German inflation to be significantly above 4% this year

Says economic costs of acting too late are significantly higher than acting too early

The first step would be to end bond purchases, then rates could already rise later in the year

Those are some strong words but I reckon we'll already get a better sense of things once the ECB lays out their plans and outlook in the March meeting. In any case, he's not really confirming nor denying a quick approach to normalising policy around June/July - which is what the market is looking for at the moment.