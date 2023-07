Germany's Bundesbank President (and European Central Bank Governing Council member) Nagel is speaking on Monday, 3 July 2023.

Nagel is a persistent hawk, and he won't be switching lanes anytime soon.

He speaks at 1200 GMT, which is 0800 US Eastern time, at a financial conference. I don't have a topic for his speech.

ps. I have no Federal Reserve speakers scheduled today, probably on account of the US long weekend: