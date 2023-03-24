The European Central Bank must continue to raise interest rates and should speed up the reduction of its balance sheet as rapid wage growth is putting upward pressure on an already high inflation rate, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

ECB's Nagel is on the wires:

It is necessary to raise policy rates to sufficiently restrictive levels, the wind down should accelerate from Q3.

The recent wage deals are inconsistent with price stability and are to prolong the prevailing period of high inflation.

There are signs of second-round effects from inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term-induced higher wage increases back to prices.

The labour market is to remain tight, labour shortages are obstacles to production.