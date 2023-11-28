Would have to hike again if inflation outlook worsened

Premature to discuss about rate cuts, would prefer to err on the side of caution

Inflation outlook is encouraging but core inflation dynamics continue to be strong

They're still trying to keep the door open for tightening further but in all likelihood, they are pretty much done. The resilience in the economy in Q4 is still casting a bit of doubts on that but it would require a dramatic change to the inflation outlook to warrant more rate hikes at this stage.