Sees no sign of wage-price spiral

Should focus on normalising monetary policy

I'd agree that any major connections to a wage-price spiral are not evident at the moment but other issues encompassed by stagflation risks are certainly there. The big issue here though is that what exactly do central banks do in this kind of situation?

For all the talk of normalising or tightening policy to get back to 2% inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term, they sure are being rather cavalier about it. No doubt perhaps that they know regardless of what they do, it isn't going to fix the root of the problem. Are they worried about a policy error because in the first place, rate hikes are not going to solve anything? Maybe.

But if they truly believe that the only choice right now is to normalise or tighten policy or otherwise risk a recession, they're essentially abandoning growth stability in favour of inflation. At this stage, we may be staring down the barrel where it is guaranteed that we get tighter policy and a recession - which does not add up.