ECBs Nagel says:

Several more ECB rate hike so needed to tame inflation

Will need to maintain peak rate for a sufficiently long time until inflation has fallen sustainably

Nagel is more of a hawk on the ECB board.

Back on May 12 Nagel said:

Latest rate hike will be the last

Inflation is still too high and too strong

Need to be sure that inflation wave ends

Earlier today ECB's Lagarde said: