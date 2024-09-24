ECB's Nagel is on the wires saying that:

  • We assume German economy will slowly pick up some momentum again.
  • The main factors behind Germany's growth has been the energy crisis, weak foreign demand and high inflation
  • The consequences of high inflation have depressed economic activity.
  • Many consumers have held back on spending.
  • The tight monetary policy is dampening the economy

The ECB has cut rates 2 separate times this year. That has taken the main refinancing rate from 4.5% to 3.65%. The ECB is expected to skip a change at the next meeting in October, but cut again in December.