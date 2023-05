But we are not done hiking yet

There is still work to be done on core inflation

We are holding the course on monetary policy

He's a perennial hawk but it is interesting to note that the claims to be "satisfied" with the way the policy trajectory is going. Adding that he and Lagarde both have "identical" policy understanding. Judging by the headline remark, it seems more like he is toning down his approach as the ECB tightening cycle draws closer to an end.