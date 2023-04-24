Panetta is a member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank

05:00 US Eastern time, 0900 GMT:

Participation in a panel discussion at the event "Integration, multilateralism and sovereignty: building a Europe fit for new global dynamics"

09:30 US Eastern time, 1330 GMT:

Introductory statement at the Hearing on the Digital Euro at the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels

---

Neither sounds like there will be much on his views on the EZ economy or monetary policy.