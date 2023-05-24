Governing council to decide in October whether to launch preparation phase to develop and test digital euro

ECB would issue digital euro but would not distribute it

Will continue to make banknotes available for as long as there is demand for them

So far, developed economies are still not seeing much reason to pursue central bank digital currencies yet. But as mentioned before, all it will take is one to make that breakthrough and the rest will follow quickly. For now, we are not quite there yet.