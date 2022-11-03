Medium-term inflation outlook presents clear upside risks

Further policy adjustment is warranted

The neutral interest rate provides limited guidance here

A bigger-than-expected rate hike may heighten volatility, could be interpreted as signalling a higher terminal rate

Some token remarks for the most part there by Panetta. The ECB's outlook on rates right now is very much a case of playing things by ear. If economic conditions deteriorate sharply, it is hard to imagine them being too aggressive as we approach the turn of the year.