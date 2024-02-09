Coming up from the ECB at 1415 GMT / 0915 US Eastern time:

  • Keynote speech by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at 30th Assiom Forex Annual Congress "The Future is our Present" in Genoa, Italy

Cipollone was a deputy governor of the Bank of Italy. In November 2023 he joined the Executive Board of the European Central Bank.

The Governing Council is the main decision-making body of the ECB. It consists of the six members of the Executive Board (pictured below), plus the governors of the national central banks of the euro area countries.

