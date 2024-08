We already have plenty of data to make our decision in September

Disinflation and a weak economy support a Sept cut

Downtrend in inflation is on track

We are still seeing strong services inflation

The disinflationary process has been ongoing since autumn 2022 and it's still going on

Asked about 50 bps, says they always have to be open

Says he doesn't want to commit to anything, data dependent

He isn't offering much here, the market is already fully priced for 25 bps.