The pace of the moves depends on the data

We are data dependent but not data point dependent

Growth outlook has deteriorated due to manufacturing sector

If disinflation stays on track, it would make a case for further rate cuts

We could be leaving restrictive territory in the spring of 2025

The last thing we need now is yet another trade war

Tariffs impact will be medium-to-long term

Protectionism by definition is inflationary

The remarks are as you would expect from the ECB at this current stage. But they are already starting to recognise the potential impact of Trump tariffs and that's a warning signal to the outlook for next year I guess.