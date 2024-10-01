- Slowing inflation means more reasons to justify October rate cut in my view
- Recent weakening in growth outlook also tips the scale in the direction of October
- But should closely monitor data and perform comprehensive analysis before deciding
This is the first sign that any ECB policymaker is explicitly making a call for October. It shows how central banks have a pension for giving in to markets at times. And also how quickly the narrative can shift from one meeting to another. 10-year German bond yields are now down 6 bps to 2.07% - its lowest since January.