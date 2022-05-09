European Central Bank Governing Council member Olli Rehn, heads the Finnish central bank. Speaking in an interview in Austria, where he attended the Global Europe seminar.
- “It’s important that we send a signal that these higher inflation expectations we are currently witnessing will not become entrenched.”
- said it’s “reasonable that we will rather sooner, in my view in July, start raising rates in line with our normalization of monetary policy. And would expect that when autumn comes, we would be at zero.”
Full piece here at Bloomberg, gated.