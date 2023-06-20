Olli Rehn is the Finnish central bank governor and thus a member of the governing council of the European Central Bank.

From a press release issued Tuesday:

“The rise in consumer prices in the euro area is slowing, but not to the extent desired,”

“Inflation excluding energy and food is falling only gradually.”

Rehn said that a pullback in this core inflation is a prerequisite for pausing rate hikes

“I can say that I consider core inflation a very important, essential yardstick in the overall judgment of monetary-policy making,”

“Its important that core inflation is on a steady and sustained decline.”

Rehn emphasised that:

“We will bring interest rates to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the 2% medium-term target and keep them there as long as necessary”

----

The July ECB meeting will bring the Bank's next rate hike: