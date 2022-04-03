Schnabel spoke publicly at an event in northern Italy on Saturday. She really didn't provide much of a degree of certainy on the 'when' question

Its too early to do so, to be fair to her.

"We will hike interest rates some time after, as appropriate, in light of incoming data,"

"The speed of normalisation ... will depend on the economic fallout from the war, the severity of the inflation shock and its persistence,"

said inflation risk was skewed towards even higher readings given sharply rising producer prices, structural economic changes like de-globalisation and likely wage hikes

Info via a Reuters report over the weekend.