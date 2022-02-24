It is now becoming increasingly likely that, in the medium term, inflation will approach our 2% target from above, not below

Reversing the current exceptional measures has the potential to mitigate inflationary pressures

We are currently witnessing the strongest labour market in the history of the single currency

This speech reads a bit like something that was written before the invasion so I'm inclined to take it with a grain of salt. That said, the ECB's inflation-only mandate is clear and this conflict is undoubtedly inflationary -- at least in the short term.

These comments sharply contrast with the heads of the Greek and Austrian central banks who earlier were out with comments suggesting the ECB holds off through year end on ending QE.