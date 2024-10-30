ECB's Schnabel is speaking and says:
- Disinflation remains on track, which allowed the ECB to lower rates further in October
- Warns that the fight against inflation is not yet won.
- A gradual approach to removing restriction remains appropriate.
- Neutral rate is subject to high uncertainty.
- No need to go below neutral (COMMENT: even though it is undefined...)
- Risk of meaningful and persistent undershoot in of inflation target remains small
- Headline inflation remain a bit of the due to energy.
- We will get inflation back to 2% target in sustainable manner next year.