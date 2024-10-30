ECB's Schnabel is speaking and says:

Disinflation remains on track, which allowed the ECB to lower rates further in October

Warns that the fight against inflation is not yet won.

A gradual approach to removing restriction remains appropriate.

Neutral rate is subject to high uncertainty.

No need to go below neutral (COMMENT: even though it is undefined...)

Risk of meaningful and persistent undershoot in of inflation target remains small

Headline inflation remain a bit of the due to energy.

We will get inflation back to 2% target in sustainable manner next year.