We can gradually move toward neutral if incoming data continues to confirm our baseline

We may not be so far from the neutral rate

Markets seem to assume that we will need to move into accommodative territory

But I don't think such a step would be appropriate based on current conditions

Has a strong preference for a gradual approach

The costs of moving into accommodative territory could be higher than the benefits

This just mostly points to a 25 bps rate cut more than anything else as she dismissed the likelihood of moving faster by saying she would prefer something more "gradual". As things stand, traders are still favouring a 25 bps rate cut for next month with the odds of that seen at ~71% currently.