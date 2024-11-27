  • We can gradually move toward neutral if incoming data continues to confirm our baseline
  • We may not be so far from the neutral rate
  • Markets seem to assume that we will need to move into accommodative territory
  • But I don't think such a step would be appropriate based on current conditions
  • Has a strong preference for a gradual approach
  • The costs of moving into accommodative territory could be higher than the benefits

This just mostly points to a 25 bps rate cut more than anything else as she dismissed the likelihood of moving faster by saying she would prefer something more "gradual". As things stand, traders are still favouring a 25 bps rate cut for next month with the odds of that seen at ~71% currently.