The ECB's Schnabel published a series of slides on the ECB website. She highlights sticky services inflation.

Services inflation remains sticky, keeping headline inflation elevated

Price pressures in services sector are broad-based and global

Medium-term inflation projections often clustered around 2% target, but risks remain

Wage growth expected to slow, but real wage catch-up still incomplete in parts of eurozone

Labor market remains tight with high demand and persistent shortages

Pass-through of higher wages to producer prices stronger in services sector

Services demand has been resilient but showing signs of weakening

Monetary policy transmission may be losing some effectiveness

Geopolitical uncertainty and rise in trade restrictions pose risks to outlook

This doesn't sound like someone who is in a rush to cut. The market sees about a 33% chance of a cut on October 17 but 37 bps are priced in for December.