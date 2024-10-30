1500 GMT / 1100 US Eastern time:

Keynote speech by ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel at SAFE-CEPR conference on Euro@25 organised by Leibniz Institute SAFE

25 years of existence marks a significant milestone for the Euro. From the 'greatest monetary experiment' within living memory, the project has navigated challenges in its infancy, weathered a profound crisis during its adolescence in the 2010s, and confronted the impacts of the pandemic and geopolitical tensions in its twenties. Now, amidst recovery from a destabilizing inflation crisis, Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) faces questions about the lessons learned and appropriate adjustments for the future. Can the Euro area cultivate a collective maturity of judgment forged through these testing experiences?

Schnabel is usually worth listening to for her views on the economy and policy