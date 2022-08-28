European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel spoke over the weekend at Jackson Hole.

Talking tough on the fight to lower inflation:

"Even if we enter a recession, we have little choice but to continue the normalization path,"

"If there was a de-anchoring of inflation expectations, the effect on the economy would be even worse."

said rates need to stay high, cautioned against pausing on early signs of a potential turn in inflationary pressures - central bank rate setters should instead signal their "strong determination" to bring inflation back to target quickly

-

Words are easy, there will be questions on the will, political mainly, to hike rates into and in a recession.