European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel spoke on Saturday, warning the Bank may have to act:

"Rising energy prices may require a departure from a 'looking through' policy."

Scnhabel elaborated it saying:

"So far, however, there are no signs of broader second-round effects,"

"Wage growth and demands by unions remain comparatively moderate."

And added that if the green transition threatened higher inflation the Bank would nne to act.

Info via Reuters