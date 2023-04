Isabel Schnabel is a member of the European Central Bank Executive Board.

Spoke in Mannheim, Germany, on Thursday with not a lot of media coverage at all.

Schnabel said that while headline inflation has begun to decline, underlying inflation is proving to be 'sticky' at a high rate

inflation momentum is staying high for all components except for energy

The ECb next meet on May 4, a rate hike appears to be baked in. The question is +25 or +50b?

