Price pressures in the services sector are broad-based and global

Pass-through of higher wages to producer prices is stronger in the services sector

Momentum in services remains high and above levels consistent with price stability

Medium-term inflation projections often clustered around 2% target

Wage growth expected to slow down as past price shocks unwind

Private sector forecasts suggest conditions for soft landing remain in place

Signs that transmission of monetary policy tightening is weakening

It's just a general take on the economy and what's currently playing out in the euro area mostly. There's nothing new to add to the ongoing narrative surrounding the ECB's policy outlook.