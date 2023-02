It isn't easy to say if ECB policy is already restrictive

Still far away from claiming victory in inflation battle

Sees risk that markets will underestimate inflation

The broad disinflation process has not yet started

That's fairly hawkish sounding but it does fit with some recent commentary from the central bank itself. I mean, they need to keep the door open for further policy moves after March so this is pretty much to build that expectation just in case.