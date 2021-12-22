Another day, another central *anker repeated their greatest hits.

Key Points:

:: We already know that inflation will be high for a while, but that it will fall over the course of next year.

:: Monetary policy normalisation will be slow.

:: Omicron is causing headwinds in the short term.

:: Expecting a dulled fourth quarter, which will carry over into the first quarter of next year.

Interview with Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted by Eric Albert on 16 December and published on 22 December