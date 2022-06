ECB should move decisively towards policy normalisation

50 bps in July should be an option if inflation data worsens

Fragmentation tool should serve as a deterrent

The hawkish murmurs continue for a possible 50 bps rate hike in July but that does not seem to be the base case for now. Besides, with German inflation data today likely to point towards some softening in the annual figures, markets are not likely to chase such a pricing for the time being.