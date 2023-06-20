Chairman of the Central Bank of Lithuania & Member of the ECB Governing Council Gediminas Simkus spoke with MNI (gated), his pertinent remarks conveyed via Reuters:

"We need to provide very credible monetary policy to make sure that we fulfil our mandate... our 2% inflation target,"

"Having said all this, I would not be surprised (by a rate) hike in September."

---

While a July rate hike (the European Central Bank meet on July 27) appears locked in, ECB policymakers have been coy on the September outlook.

----

Earlier catch ups with the ECB talking heads on Tuesday: