Chairman of the Central Bank of Lithuania & Member of the ECB Governing Council Gediminas Simkus spoke with MNI (gated), his pertinent remarks conveyed via Reuters:
- "We need to provide very credible monetary policy to make sure that we fulfil our mandate... our 2% inflation target,"
- "Having said all this, I would not be surprised (by a rate) hike in September."
While a July rate hike (the European Central Bank meet on July 27) appears locked in, ECB policymakers have been coy on the September outlook.
