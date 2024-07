ECBs Sinkus is on the wires saying:

Two more cuts are possible in a 2024 if data is as expected

ECB should not limit rate moves to projection meetings

Adds that a case before a July interest rate cut has gone

ECBs Lagarde and other members implied after the last decision that July was likely not going to be a cut meeting. So not that surprising. There are 4 more meetings after the July 18th meeting.