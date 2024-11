ECBs Stournaras:

A 25 basis point cut by the ECB by the end of the year is reasonable

Trump tariffs could lead to recession in the medium-term

In other ECB commentary, ECBs Lane is also talking and says:

if policymakers had had perfect foresight about the shocks that were about to hitthe economy, interest rates would have been raised earlier and more sharply

I guess he speaks about the rate rise period after Covid - not current policy path.