The ECB Stournaras is on the wires saying:

If Trump does what he says on tariffs, it will have a negative impact on European economy.

The EURUSD has corrected higher in trading today, and in the process moved up to a high price of 1.0824. That got within about 8 pips of its near converged 100 and 200-hour moving averages (blue and green lines) which currently come in at 1.08316.