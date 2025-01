Policy should continue with a series of rate cuts at the next meetings

Our moves should be gradual and cautious based on the available data

Larger rate cuts should not be ruled out if incoming data warrants it to be the case

Latest forecasts show inflation reaching 2% target in a sustainable manner from Q2 2025

As the ECB is still on the path of cutting rates further, don't expect much of a change to the overall narrative. The comments here continue to echo what we already know.